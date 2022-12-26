Rajagopalachari passes away

December 26, 2022 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST

Madras, Dec. 25: We record with profound regret the death of Mr. C. Rajagopalachari, former Governor-General of India, at the General Hospital here on Monday evening. He was 94. The elder statesman breathed his last at 3-44 p.m. bringing to an end his valiant struggle for survival which virtually started on Saturday morning when there was a setback to his illness. Rajaji was rallying round remarkably on Sunday and it was thought that he would turn the corner. But another crisis set in early Monday morning when he had an attack of asthma and developed breathing trouble. A team of doctors, headed by Dr. Satyanarayana, Superintendent of the Hospital, waged a relentless battle throughout the day to save his life. But his condition gradually worsened. Mr. Rajagopalachari took ill a couple of days before his birthday on December 8 when he had an abdominal fungus infection. As he was recovering from it, uraemia developed requiring intensive specialised treatment and he was admitted in the hospital on December 17. Announcing the death of Rajaji to newsmen, Dr. Satyanarayana said: “Our beloved leader, a frail, simple and mighty man, has completed his grand mortal journey on this planet.” Rajaji is survived by two sons, Mr. C.R. Krishnaswami and Mr. C.R. Narasimhan, and two daughters, Mrs. Namagiri and Mrs. Lakshmi Devadas Gandhi. Besides his family members, Mr. M. Karunanidhi, Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues, Mr. K. Kamaraj, Congress (O) leader, Mr. C. Subramaniam and Mr. S. Mohan Kumaramangalam, Union Ministers, Mr. T. Sadasivam, Mr. T.T. Krishnamachari, and Mr. G.K. Sundaram and Dr. H.V. Hande, Swatantra leaders, were at his bedside when he passed away. As his end was nearing, Narasimhan chanted “Karnamantram” into Rajaji’s ears and Mrs. M.S. Subbulakshmi and members of Rajaji’s family recited devotional songs.