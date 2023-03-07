ADVERTISEMENT

Railways plan to have own thermal stations
March 07, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, March 6: The Railways may set up their own thermal power stations in certain areas to keep trains moving on electric traction, unhampered by the general power shortage in the country. This was indicated by the Deputy Railway Minister, Mr. Mohd Shafi Qureshi, while intervening on the inconclusive debate on the Railway budget in the Rajya Sabha to-day. He said trunk routes like Delhi, Calcutta, Madras and Bombay would receive priority in the electrification programme of the Railways. Eighty five percent of the work on the New Delhi-Howrah route had been completed. Mr. Qureshi disclosed that the Railways had accepted most of the recommendations of the Miabhoy Tribunal and “orders are being issued immediately” for the upgradation of the posts of guards and drivers and revision of pay scales of keymen and gangmates.

