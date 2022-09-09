Railway waste lands

September 09, 2022 02:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the abnormal conditions brought about by the Great European War, the Government permitted for a period of three years from the 1st July 1919 the cultivation of the waste lands classified as the poramboke in the Madras Presidency with a view to stimulate the production of food stuffs. The period of three years expired on 1st July 1922. The Government have now expended the concession of cultivating the Railway waste lands for another two years from 1st July 1922 only in respect of such lands as have already been brought under cultivation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app