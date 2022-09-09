As a result of the abnormal conditions brought about by the Great European War, the Government permitted for a period of three years from the 1st July 1919 the cultivation of the waste lands classified as the poramboke in the Madras Presidency with a view to stimulate the production of food stuffs. The period of three years expired on 1st July 1922. The Government have now expended the concession of cultivating the Railway waste lands for another two years from 1st July 1922 only in respect of such lands as have already been brought under cultivation.