Quadrangular cricket

18 November 2021 00:10 IST

The Hindus continued their first innings, this morning, and with the addition of 13 runs to the overnight scores. Naidu cocked up a ball from Rhodes and was caught by Garnett. Naidu played good cricket. Rhodes finished up with 7 wickets for 26 runs. Being in a minority of 208, the Hindus were forced to follow on, but fared very poorly before Hirst, who, keeping an excellent length, had the batsmen thinking all the way. Six wickets were down for 27 runs when Navle and V.A. Dalvi came together and saved the side somewhat. They both were unbeaten at the lunch interval, the score at this stage being 45 for 6 wickets. Hirst up to this time had taken 4 wickets for 10 runs in 10 overs, 5 of which were maidens. The Hindus resumed their second innings after lunch at 210, but without addition to the score. Navle fell to a fine catch behind the wicket by Cummings off Hirst. Hirst proved more expensive in the afternoon and finished up with 6 wickets for 33 runs. Thus the Presidency won by an innings and 100 runs.

