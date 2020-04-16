Public health and food infection

From an editorial

The hygienic condition of the food consumed in our towns is a matter of great importance, deserving the immediate attention of all concerned. Restaurants and hotels and indispensable concomitants of modern town-life. The enormous increase in their number and the immense danger they may cause to public health demand an ever-vigilant watch to be kept over their management by the guardians of public welfare. The existing sanitary officers are no doubt expected and supposed to exercise the necessary supervision. But the wretched condition in which most of these places are kept, the unsanitary state of the buildings, the unclean habits of the servants, the methods of adulteration employed in the preparation of the food-stuffs, the careless exposure of these articles to dirt and dust, the dirty washing of plates and cups and the general atmosphere of unhealthy stink pervading the whole place must convince the public and the Administration of the necessity for the exercise of a more effective control over these neglected centres of food consumption.