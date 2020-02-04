Psychological medicine(From an Editorial)

There will be general agreement with the plea Dr. Bhaskaran made at the conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society at Hyderabad that the Indian Lunacy Act of 1918 should be replaced by more progressive legislation. Fifty years ago, mentally disturbed persons (despite the known fact that some disturbances were temporary) were isolated in “lunatic asylums” like criminals and supervised by warders who had no idea of how they should be treated. Unfortunately, this concept still survives, even among medical men, since in Hyderabad itself the Director of Medical Services has proposed the building of a hospital outside the city to take care of mentally-ill people. But Dr. Bhaskaran’s speech shows that he does not share this outlook for he has called for the home-care of such persons and for setting up workshops where they could be trained in skilled vocations. It must be admitted that psychiatry is still far from being a developed science and it is therefore not surprising that there are only some 300 qualified psychiatrists in the whole country. Psychological medicine is at present at the level in which general medicine was a hundred years ago and theories of diagnosis and treatment vary very widely indeed. The theories of Dr. Sigmund Freud spread rapidly after the first world war, but psycho-analysis has not proved to be as successful in the cure of the mentally-ill as was hoped. It is to-day in competition with a number of other theories concerning mental disturbance. The modern psychiatrist tends therefore to be cautious on theory and to study the patient from a number of different angles. A great deal has been learned about the causes of brain disease and the nutritional deficiencies which may cause functional disorders and a considerable amount of research is going on in this area. It is therefore quite possible that the more serious diseases may be cured by drugs in the near future.