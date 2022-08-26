New Delhi, Aug. 25: The Government is examining an MP’s suggestion to set up a small committee to probe into the working of foreign companies in India, the Lok Sabha was informed to-day. The member had alleged excessive remittances by some foreign-controlled companies. The House was told that the total remittances during 1970-71 were Rs. 13.1 crores profit and Rs. 43.5 dividends. All remittances by them were subject to prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The sizable increase in dividend remittances, the House was informed, was on account of larger remittable liabilities of foreign-owned oil companies and the step-up in the dividends declared by some of the other foreign-controlled companies. The House was told that the total remittances during 1970-71 were Rs. 13.1 crores profit and Rs. 43.5 crores dividends. All remittances by them were subject to prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The sizable increase in dividend remittances, the House was informed, was on account of larger remittable liabilities of foreign-owned oil companies and the step-up in the dividends declared by some of the other foreign-controlled companies. Thirty seven drug and pharmaceutical firms having more than 35 per cent foreign equity had remitted during 1970-71 a sum of Rs. 4.85 crores on account of dividends/profits, head office expenses, technical know-how and royalty compared to Rs. 4.83 crores during the previous year.