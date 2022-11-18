Private Bill to rename Andamans
November 18, 2022

New Delhi, Nov. 17: The Lok Sabha to-day briefly considered a suggestion to rename Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Shaheed and Swaran Dwips. The islands were given this name by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose when he set his foot on free Andamans territory as the head of the Azad Hind Government on 31st December, 1943. The suggestion was made through a Bill by Mr. B.K. Das Chowdhry (Cong.). During the inconclusive debate participants including Mr. Jharkhande Raj (CPI), Mr. Dasarth Deb (CPM) and Mr. Chitti Babu (DMK) appreciated the suggestion, but felt that the democratic procedure of obtaining views of the local people should be observed before changing the name. Mr. S.C. Samanta (Ind.) moved a motion suggesting that the Bill be circulated for eliciting public opinion. The mover of the Bill stated that public opinion in the country was strongly in favour of changing the name of the islands to commemorate the memory of many freedom fighters who had spent the best years of their life in the “cellular” jail of the Andaman.

