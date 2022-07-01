Prisoners amused

The identity of Connolly and O’Brien who are charged with the murder of Sir Henry Wilson was revealed on their reappearance at Westminster Police Court as Reginald Dunn and Joseph O’Sullivan. They are described as ex-soldiers. Little public interest was shown in the trial. The prisoners were conveyed to the court in a motor car under armed guards. They entered the dock briskly, fully recovered from their injuries, and were smiling. They consulted typewritten copies of evidence given at the inquest, which were supplied to them and one made notes and sketched the witnesses during the proceedings which retold the story of assassination and pursuit. Both were amused during the evidence which showed how they had misled the police as to their identity. When a witness remarked that the bigger prisoner had foreign accent when, he shouted to crowd to stand back the defending solicitor said both were supposed to be foreigners. They were committed for trial at Old Bailey.