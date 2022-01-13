From the Archives: Prince of Wales Museum

13 January 2022 00:18 IST

Bombay, Jan. 10: The opening ceremony of the Prince of Wales Museum took place this evening before a gathering of ladies and gentlemen representing all communities of Bombay. In the absence of H.E. Sir George Lloyd who is indisposed, Lady Lloyd performed the opening ceremony and read the speech of the Governor which acknowledged the generous gifts of collections of works of art and pictures made by the late Sir Ratan Tata and Sir Dorab Tata and specimens by the natural history society on behalf of the trustees of the museum scheme and thanked Mr. R.D. Banerji, Superintendent of the Archaeological Department, who as its Curator, he said, has created the archaeological section by gathering interesting specimens including a large coin collection. His experience has been invaluable to the trustees. The Art section of the museum, he said, was composed of wonderful and valuable collections of the late Sir Ratan Tata the bulk of which has been sent lately from England by Lady Ratan Tata.

(From the January 12, 1922 issue as there was no edition on January 13, 1922)

