President asks Andhras to end violence

January 26, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 25: The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, to-day made a fervent appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to desist from further violence and bring back life in the State to normalcy by resorting a calm atmosphere in the quickest possible time. In his broadcast to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, Mr. Giri stressed that the complex problems involving the future of the State called for the most careful considerations and they could be settled only through a “full, free and frank exchange” of all points of view without any pre-conditions or reservations. The President said: “It is only when all points of view are heard and differences ironed out dispassionately that we can arrive at a satisfactory and lasting solution to any problem.” As an old trade unionist and negotiator of experience, as he described himself, Mr. Giri pointed out that he had constantly held that there was no such thing as the last word in negotiations. It was always open to the people to advocate a cause for finding a way out of any difficult situation. “In our system of Government,” the President emphasised, “there is no question of any decision being arrived at through compulsion or coercion or under threat of force.”

