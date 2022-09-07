Preserve beauty spots: PM (From the Archives — September 7, 1972)

Kanyakumari, Sept. 6: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, to-day made a strong plea for preserving the beauty spots of the country while welcoming commercial activities. While inaugurating the work on the new Tirunelveli-Nagercoil-Kanyakumari-Trivandrum rail link, Mrs. Gandhi said she still remembered the thrill of her first visit to Kanyakumari in 1931, “but to-day we do not find that stretch of multicoloured sands which had made Kanyakumari world famous.” She said that the Vivekananda memorial was beautiful, but she wished it had not been located on the rock. “I wish we could have retained the quiet and peaceful atmosphere, which had attracted and inspired Swami Vivekananda,” she said. “Is there now such a place for the contemplation of the depth and range of our philosophy? Little by little here and in other parts of the country we are encroaching on the serenity which alone can give inner strength to a person. Our country is large enough for commercialisation without encroaching on our beauty spots and places of pilgrimage,” she added. Mrs. Gandhi said that in olden days religion taught reverence for nature, but now in many places religious sentiments were subordinated to commercialisation. “It is easier,” she said, “to master technology and build railways than to recapture the old spirit of beauty and contemplation.” At the same time, she said she was fully conscious that there could be no contemplation or inner strength unless the living standards of our people were improved.

