Prepared to quit if issue can be solved: PM
February 17, 2023 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST

Kahla (Pratapgarh), Feb. 16: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, to-day offered to step down if that could solve the problem of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a public meeting here, Mrs. Gandhi criticised the violence in Andhra Pradesh and appealed to the separatists to sit together and decide how the problem could be solved in a democratic way. “If by removing me the problem can be solved, I am ready to quit,” she said. Mrs. Gandhi lashed out at the Opposition parties and alleged that they by their actions did not want the evil of poverty to be removed although they had no courage to oppose openly the socialist policies of the Government. She charged the Opposition parties with weakening the country by trying to sabotage the pro-people policies of the Government. Addressing party workers earlier Mrs. Gandhi asked the Congressmen who had no faith in the party programmes and policies to quit the organisation. Mrs. Gandhi said it was unfortunate that some of the Congressmen had close relations with the Opposition parties particularly reactionaries. These persons had actually no faith in the party policies. Their activities were wrecking the party, she observed, and said: “Such persons should have no alternative but to leave the party. This will be good for both.”

