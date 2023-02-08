POWs issue: Criticism of India in U.S.

February 08, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST

Washington, Feb. 7: The continued detention of Pakistani POWs by India is beginning to draw adverse criticism from an increasing number of people in this country. In the past fortnight alone four members of Congress and a number of articles, reports and editorials in influential newspapers have sought to draw attention to this issue. While some of the comments have been balanced and have pointed out that the Pakistan President, Mr. Bhutto’s obstinacy in not recognising Bangladesh is partly responsible for the impasse on the prisoner issue, not all of them have been flattering to India. Republican Congressmen Derwinski recently used the issue as an excuse to refer to India’s “treacherous foreign policy” and ‘The Chicago Tribune,’ which has never been friendly towards India, has called it a “hair splitter and self-appointed moral adviser who had flouted the rules of international conduct”. Republican Senator Strom Thurmond and Congressman Sikes as well as The Washington Post and The New York Times have been a little more restrained in their language but they too have criticised India for using the POWs as a “lever to get Pakistan to recognise Bangladesh.” What should concern India even more than all this is that even Senator Edward Kennedy, who has championed India’s and Bangladesh’s cause all along, has now been forced to speak out against the “games of diplomacy” which has created a logjam in the three South Asian nations’ attempts to improve relations with one another. In the Senate yesterday, Mr. Kennedy did not single out India for criticism but he did express his concern over the needless suffering caused to thousands of people by the continued incarceration of Bengalees in Pakistan, Biharis in Bangladesh and Pakistanis in India.