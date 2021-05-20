Portsmouth match

20 May 2021 00:00 IST

[London, May 16] Notts best Surrev by 7 wickets. Warwick beat Derby by 8 wickets.

The match between Australians and the navy, army and R.A.F. was resumed to-day at Portsmouth in sunny weather before a crowd of six thousand spectators. The pitch was in very good condition. The Australians were dismissed for 395, having scored 345 for 5 wickets on the previous day. The Services declared their innings closed with the score at 260 for the loss of 9 wickets. Captain Fowlers ’65 was top score for the Services side. At the close of play the Australians in their second innings have scored 5 runs for 1 wicket.

[London, May 17] Weather was brilliant and the pitch in good condition when the match was resumed at Portsmouth to-day. The Australians made 203 for 5 wickets and declared Pellew made 56. The Services were all dismissed for 140. Blount making 50 Gregory captured 7 wickets for 52. The Australians thus won by 193 runs.

Gloucester beat Somerset by 11 runs.

Essex beat Worcester by 132.

Middlesex beat Sussex by 153.

Leicester beat Northans by 134.

Laucashire drew with Yorkshire.

(Reuters news agency)