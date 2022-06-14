Popularity of India-made garments

New Delhi, June 13: India-made ready-made garments are becoming popular in a large number of countries including the United States and Soviet Union. Export earnings from ready-made garments amounted to Rs. 16.5 crores during the first half of 1971-72 registering a 15 per cent increase over the earnings of the corresponding period in 1970-71. The highest earnings came from woollen sweaters and cardigans amounting to Rs. 6.8 crores. The next places go to outer garments (Rs. 2.1 crores), cotton trousers (Rs. 1.4 crores), cotton shirts (Rs. 1.3 crores) and girls’ dresses (Rs. 1.3 crores). The Soviet Union took the largest share of the purchases of woollen cardigans, sweaters and outer garments amounting to Rs. 5.5 crores followed by Czechoslovakia with Rs. 60 lakhs. The bulk of the purchases of cotton trousers also was made by the Soviet Union (Rs. 1.1 crores). Cotton dresses for girls were mostly imported by the United States. Nigeria showed a preference for Indian ties and bought Rs. 19 lakhs worth of them.