Poll in Bengal when peace returns

02 September 2021 00:23 IST

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, today ruled out the possibility of holding elections to the West Bengal Assembly next February unless the law and order situation in the State improved. Replying to a question at a press conference here before her departure for Delhi, Mrs. Gandhi said, “I will not say that it is satisfactory. Our reports say that the situation has improved. But there is much more to be done.” She said except for what had happened in the Barranagar-Cossipore belt in the northern outskirts of Calcutta, the law and order situation was better. The Prime Minister said the type of extremist violence prevailing in West Bengal was increasing the difficulties for the people, especially the poorer sections. “Whenever any such difficulty is created, no matter what intentions the extremists have, it becomes a burden for the poorest and unemployed. Various steps are being taken to solve unemployment”. Mrs. Gandhi told a questioner that she could not “prophesy” the time when the refugees from Bangladesh would be able to return to their homeland.

Advertising

Advertising