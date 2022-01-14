Political Prisoners

Lahore, Jan. 11: At the Punjab Legislative Council to-day the resolution moved by Raja Narendra Nath recommending the Government to move the High Court of Lahore to call under section 439 Criminal Procedure Code for the records of each and every case connected with the recent political arrests in the Punjab in which a Non-Co-operator has been convicted so that the validity in law and fact of such convictions may be examined was passed.

Sir John Maynard announced amidst cheers that Government have decided to remit altogether the sentences of rigorous imprisonment passed against Lala Lajpat Rai and others and to take steps to examine the legality of the sentences under the prevention of the Seditious Meetings Act.

From the issue of January 12, 1922 as there was no issue on January 13 and January 14, 1922