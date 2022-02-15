Stanford, (California), Feb. 15: Some time in the next two months a child will take a drop of cherry red liquid on his tongue and swallow his way into American medical history. He will become the first member of the general public in the United States to take a polio vaccine prepared with living human tissue cells. For Dr. Leonard Hayflick, a 44-year-old Professor of Medical Microbiology at Stanford University, the event will end a 10-year battle to change the way vaccines are manufactured. It will end a decade of scientific controversy and could open an era eventually affecting everyone receiving vaccines for diseases such as polio, mumps, measles, etc. To produce a vaccine, large quantities of the virus it fights must be grown, using living animal cells as the soil. Polio virus, for example, is grown in the kidney tissue of the African green monkeys. Only one batch of vaccine is produced from each monkey, even though additional cell cultures could be grown and more virus particles produced. Scientists feared that producing “secondary” cell cultures from the “primary” culture might produce contaminating agents.