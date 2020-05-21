Police on the campus

(From an editorial)
With a minority of students throwing bombs into laboratories and libraries, tearing up examination papers and beating up the invigilators, there seems to be no alternative to the introduction of the police to protect the colleges. The naxalite campaign reached its climax on May 13 in Calcutta where groups of students in a large number of colleges broke up the annual examinations and forced the university to close its doors. Interference with examinations in West Bengal is not, of course, a monopoly of the naxalites. There were cases of students assaulting invigilators because they prevented the copying of answers. In these cases too, the police have had to be called in to restore order and protect the examination system. Evidently, laxity in invigilation in the past has created the impression among some students that copying is permissible. But the naxalites regard the whole university system as effete and a stumbling-block in the way of the Maoist revolution When the Union Minister of Education, Dr. V. K. R. V. Rao, recently met the vice-chancellors of several universities in West Bengal, they told him that their talks with militant students had proved futile and that they were evidently following political leaders who had advocated the use of violence to disrupt the campus.
