PM’s remark sparks uproar

21 August 2020 00:05 IST

In the bizarre drama of Delhi politics, running battle of wits in Parliament to-day (August 20) took the strange turn of the Young Turks joining hands with the Congress (O), Swatantra, Jan Sangh and S.S.P. in the Rajya Sabha to demand an expression of regret by the Prime Minister for the remark that the shouting in the House by Opposition members was not going to make any impact on the people.The trouble arose when the Young Turk, Mr. Krishan Kant, protested that the reply given by the Minister of State, Mrs. Nandini Satpathy, on behalf of the Prime Minister, to the question relating to governmental strategy for meeting the basic needs of the people was not only unsatisfactory but needlessly non-committal and vague. The Prime Minister rebutted the charge that the Government was sliding back from its earlier commitments and remarked rather sharply that it was not a question of not wanting to meet the minimum needs of the people but what was possible in the given circumstance. This led to shouting an counter-shouting culminating in Mrs. Gandhi’s retort which touched off the bigger furore.

