PM’s gesture to Gorkha widows
February 10, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST

Pokhara (Western Nepal), Feb. 9: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, to-day spared two hours of her busy schedule to make a flying visit here to convey India’s gratitude for the gallantry and sacrifices of the Gorkha soldiers and their dependents. Mrs. Gandhi, who was accompanied by the Nepal Prime Minister, Mr. Kirtinidhi Bista, and members of her party, gave gift parcels to the widows and dependents of those killed. Many broke down by her touching gesture. The parcels contained blankets, bedsheets, sarees and, in some cases, Indian-made watches. The lush green valley shone brightly after overnight showers, as Mrs. Gandhi and party arrived by an I.A.F. plane. Mrs. Gandhi had a special word of consolation for the aged mother of Pathirain Gurung, of the First Gorkha Rifles, who laid down his life in the western sector in December 1971, and won a posthumous Maha Vir Chakra.

