PM lays foundation for first tube railway

December 30, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Calcutta, Dec. 29: A new chapter was carved in the history of the Indian Railways, when the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, laid the foundation stone of the Rs. 140-crore 16.5 km long Dum Dum-Tollygunge tube railway, first such venture in India, in the Calcutta maidan to-day. Wishing all the success for this project, Mrs. Gandhi said that this tube railway would not only usher in a new era, a new life “in this great city but also for the whole of West Bengal.” The Prime Minister said that Calcutta which had been undergoing the ordeal of traffic congestion, over-crowding in public transport system, would be benefited by the completion of this project. She said the problem did not afflict Calcutta alone. All the big cities in the world had their peculiar problems. But there is no problem which cannot be solved, she added. Paying tributes to the “glorious” past of Calcutta and its people for being the ‘pioneer’ in many spheres of the country’s advancement, Mrs. Gandhi urged them to bear with patience the marginal troubles that might crop up when work on the underground railway was started.