P.M., Bhutto meet

Simla, June 30: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, and President Bhutto met for the first time to-day without any aides to discuss the elements of what they consider to be the proper basis for the establishment of durable peace between India and Pakistan in the light of the drafts exchanged at the official level talks by the two teams. Mrs. Gandhi met Mr. Bhutto at the Raj Bhavan this evening after she conferred with the members of the Political Affairs Committee of the Cabinet on the progress of the summit discussions. The talks lasted 44 minutes and before he left, Mr. Bhutto told the waiting newsmen that they would meet again to-morrow to continue their discussions. Mrs. Gandhi, who stayed on for a short time at Raj Bhavan, met her senior Cabinet colleagues to give them a gist of her talk with the Pakistan President. After the first round of discussions on the agenda items, the Pakistani team presented a draft agreement yesterday for consideration by the Indian side. The Indian delegation put forward its draft containing some common elements, when the officials met in the afternoon.