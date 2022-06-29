P.M. and Bhutto hope for new era

Simla, June 28: The opening session of the Indo-Pakistan summit this afternoon lasted less than an hour — only 50 heads of Government and their principal advisers to settle even the bare preliminaries for the main discussions during the next three days of the conference. The Indian and Pakistan delegates indicated in a joint press release late to-night that the officials of the two sides, who have been nominated to commence the discussion on the agenda, met to-day and will meet again to-morrow morning to resume the talks after they have reported back to their respective leaders on the progress of their talks to-day. This statement implied that Mrs. Gandhi and Mr. Bhutto will get together only after the officials have completed their preliminary discussions and reached the stage where the two heads of government could usefully take up specific issues for further discussions. The officials who met at 7 p.m. adjourned at 9-45 p.m. to report to their leaders and obtain the necessary instructions before resuming the talk to-morrow at 10 a.m.