Pledges demanded

August 31, 2022 02:15 IST

Paris, Aug. 30: A semi-official statement coinciding with the arrival of German delegates says that in the event of Germany refusing pledges demanded by France the only solution in conformity with the Peace Treaty would be refusal of moratorium and the declaration of Germany’s default. It further declares that in the event of inconceivable adoption of moratorium without pledges it would give liberty of action to France who is unable to abandon the position taken up in London. At a meeting of the Repatriation Commission at which the United States is semi-officially represented, the German delegate Sehroeder spoke at length on the position in Germany and explained the German proposal for guaranteeing deliveries of timber and coal by private contracts and a deposit of 50 million gold amrks from Beichabaaka reserves in the city in occupied territory.

