Plants to fight mosquitoes

According to investigation carried out by Dr. Arturo Caballero, professor of Botany in the University of Barcelona, in the summer of 1919-1920, mosquito larvae die in any water where the plant known as Chara foetida is found. The larvae die quicker if they are young and those fresh from the egg do not last over an hour. These laboratory experiments were later tried out in the field. Caballero suggested at first that the larvae died because of the film formed on the surface of the water by the plant in question, but further experiments showed that they also died if the film was removed. He suggested, therefore, that the death of the larvae is produced by some toxic substance segregated by the chara plants.