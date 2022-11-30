Plan for pleasant send-off to Pak. POW

November 30, 2022 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 29: Despite the persisting deadlock over delineation, India and Pakistan are not denying themselves the luxury of peripheral courtesies for keeping the appearance of a mutual desire to avoid unpleasantness over marginal issues as far as possible. The impending exchange at Wagha on Friday of the prisoners-of-war taken by either side on the western front during the last conflict is being planned with all the trappings of a convivial social occasion. The Indian Army proposes to entertain the 540 Pakistani prisoners, who include 51 civilians, to a lavish dinner the previous night on the eve of their repatriation. The “burra khana” in military terminology will be followed by a “qawali” programme of Urdu recitations reviving nostalgic memories of happier days in the past. Before they are finally freed on Friday morning at the Wagha checkpost, each Pakistan prisoner will be given a packet of tea, a very scarce commodity these days in Pakistan, as a present from his family from the Indian people. And those who are accustomed to chewing pan will be allowed to take a generous amount of the leaf since it is now a rarity in Pakistan. The Pakistan Army is not lagging behind in making similar arrangements for giving an equally pleasant send-off to the 617 Indian prisoners, who include 10 IAF officers, 89 BSF personnel, four J. and K. militia men and 17 civilians. After haranguing them for nearly an hour before Pakistan’s peaceful professions, Mr. Bhutto told the perplexed Indian POWs in Lyallpur on Monday that from then on they were Pakistan’s honoured guests, pending the completion of the arrangements for their return to India as free men.