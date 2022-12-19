Plague in Nilgiris
December 19, 2022 02:42 am | Updated 01:31 am IST

Coonoor, Dec. 17: Major Russell, I.M.S. Director of Public Health, has arrived here at the order of the Government to investigate the cause of annual visitation of plague in the Nilgiris, and to take steps to prevent the same. He discussed with Colonel Pridmore A.D.M.S., of Madras District, plague measures at the barracks and, in company with the Municipal Chairman, inspected the news. A draft of 130 men for the 1st Battalion Suffolk Regiment will arrive here from England on the 19th instant.

Related Topics

From the Archives

