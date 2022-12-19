  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Plague in Nilgiris
Premium

December 19, 2022 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST

Coonoor, Dec. 17: Major Russell, I.M.S. Director of Public Health, has arrived here at the order of the Government to investigate the cause of annual visitation of plague in the Nilgiris, and to take steps to prevent the same. He discussed with Colonel Pridmore A.D.M.S., of Madras District, plague measures at the barracks and, in company with the Municipal Chairman, inspected the news. A draft of 130 men for the 1st Battalion Suffolk Regiment will arrive here from England on the 19th instant.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.