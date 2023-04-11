HamberMenu
Plague in Delhi
Premium

April 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Delhi, April 10: At a special meeting of the Local Municipal Committee held this morning it was decided to appoint a Committee consisting of Municipal Commissioners and leading medical practitioners, like Dr. Ansari, Hakim Ajmal Khan and Dr. Shroff to suggest and regulate relief work in plague-affected areas and a sum of Rs. 40,000 to be placed at the disposal of the committee for the purpose. It was also decided to allot vacant Municipal lands for erecting tohappars (thatched houses) for accommodating people leaving plague-affected areas in the city.

