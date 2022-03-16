People rush to Dacca to greet PM

Dacca, March 15: People from all walks of life have started pouring in by buses and special launches from far-flung areas of Bangla Desh to give Prime Minister Indira Gandhi a warm reception when she arrives here on March 17. Mrs. Gandhi will be the first head of any Government to visit the new-born republic. In all, 21 special launches have started playing since yesterday, besides a large number of buses. The Bangla Desh Cabinet met here to-day. It is understood that subjects which might come up for discussion with Mrs. Gandhi were discussed. Brisk activities were going on round the clock to give the final touch to the preparations in connection with Mrs. Gandhi’s two-day visit. Three committees have been formed, besides a Cabinet sub-committee with the Finance Minister, Mr. Tajuddin Ahmed, as Chairman and a consultative committee with the Prime Minister’s Political Adviser, Mr. Tofail Ahmed, as convener to look into the arrangements.