People abandon homes for fields

Vijayawada, June 12: Afraid of fire outbreaks, hundreds of people in some of the villages in Krishna district have abandoned their homes and are living in the open fields. Besides those rendered shelterless by the fires, there were also people who dismantled their thatched roof houses and moved with their families to the fields with conviction that it is easier to brave the hot sun than the devastating fires. A visit to Poranki, Vanukuru, Gosala Godavarru and Kolavennu villages — all of which have been hit by fires in the last one week — revealed that the villagers are haunted by fears of arson. They have formed squads and are keeping vigil round the clock. They would not allow a stranger to enter the village without interrogating them. They are taking extreme precaution in handling the ovens. This morning a woman in a vacant site at Kolavenu village was seen pouring a bucket of water to put out the fire in an oven. Vanukuru and Kolavennu saw the fires again devastate houses and hayricks on a much larger scale yesterday. With hundreds of haystacks destroyed, fodder has become a problem in the villages. Even palmyrah leaves, which are traditionally used for roofing, are not available in sufficient quantity.