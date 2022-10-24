Peace conference

October 24, 2022 00:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

London, Oct. 23: Reuter learns that Britain has not asked France to postpone the Near East Conference, which has been fixed to be held at Lausanne on November 13th, and as far as can be ascertained Britain does not intend to request postponement unless some unforseen circumstance arises. This statement evidently refers to the announcement printed by the “Petit Parisien” that Lord Hardinge had handed M. Poincare a note from Lord Curzor, asking for a short postponment of the Near East Conference owing to the British political crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app