Peace conference

London, Oct. 23: Reuter learns that Britain has not asked France to postpone the Near East Conference, which has been fixed to be held at Lausanne on November 13th, and as far as can be ascertained Britain does not intend to request postponement unless some unforseen circumstance arises. This statement evidently refers to the announcement printed by the “Petit Parisien” that Lord Hardinge had handed M. Poincare a note from Lord Curzor, asking for a short postponment of the Near East Conference owing to the British political crisis.