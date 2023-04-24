Payment by tourists in foreign currency urged

April 24, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

New Delhi, April 23: The Joint Committee on the Foreign Exchange Regulation Bill has recommended that to check leakage of foreign exchange, the government should have power to direct non-residents (tourists) to pay for such goods and services, as may be notified, in foreign exchange. The committee has accordingly inserted a new clause in the Bill. The report of the committee, presented to the Lok Sabha to-day by its Chairman, Mr. Satish Chandra, does not contain any major modifications in the comprehensive Bill aimed at the conservation and proper utilisation of the foreign exchange resources of the country. Another new provision made by the committee relates to regulation of Indian participation in trading, commercial and industrial activities abroad to safeguard against misuse of foreign exchange. The committee has by a new Sub-Clause to Clause 24 of the Bill provided that restrictions on holding any immovable property outside India by a person resident in India would not apply to a foreign national resident of India. The committee has also amended the Clause 29 of the Bill to make it clear that a citizen of India, even if resident outside India, should not be required to obtain permission from the Reserve Bank of India for acquisition, holding or disposing of immovable property in India. In regard to restrictions on employment of foreigners covered by Clause 38 of the Bill, the joint committee has made an amendment to the effect that a foreigner taking up gainful employment or occupation in India should require the Reserve Bank’s permission only in cases where liability for remittance of foreign exchange would arise.