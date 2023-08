August 08, 2023 05:50 am | Updated 02:27 am IST

Associated Press of India

SIMLA, Aug. 7.

A Communique states that, although passports are not required for entry of Indians into Malaya, such documents are essential to enable travellers to enter parts of the Empire and most foreign countries and that an Indian proceeding to Malaya or any other country where passports may not be required, who intends to continue his journey elsewhere, should not neglect to furnish himself with a passport before leaving India.

