Palestine Mandate

February 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

London, Feb. 26: Replying to Mr. Harrison, Mr. Bonar Law was of the opinion that at present it was not practicable to withdraw all British troops in Palestine, but the question of reducing the garrison of Palestine was being considered. The withdrawal of one or two Indian infantry battalions there in the immediate future had been arranged and Indian cavalry regiment was also being reduced in strength.

British official wireless: Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, Feb 27: The Premier announced that the reduction of the British garrison in Palestine was under active consideration. Arrangements had been made for withdrawing one of the two infantry battalions which were in the country. The Indian cavalry regiment was also to be reduced in strength.

ADVERTISEMENT