Palestine mandate

October 07, 2022 01:04 IST

Geneva, Oct. 6: At the extraordinary session of the Council of the League of Nations, Earl Balfour announced that Britain would withdraw the memorandum with regard to the establishment of a Committee of investigation into the titles of various religious committees in Palestine respecting Holy Places. He declared the decision had been taken in view of the diversity of political and religious interests and rival claims of various communities which rendered an immediate solution of difficulties impossible. Nevertheless Earl Balfour requested his colleague on the Council to exert their efforts to overcome the difficulties. 

