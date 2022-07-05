London, July 3: A white paper published contains a letter from the Secretary of Cabinet to the Secretary-General of the League of Nations, in reply to a recent communication, from Cardinal Gaparri, Papal Secretary of State, which contended that Jews would be given privileged and preponderating position under the Palestine mandate. The Cabinet’s reply says that the Cardinal’s letter is based on an important understanding of the measures which it is proposed to introduce into Palestine and encloses various documents relating to the mandate. The letter emphasises that the British Government has always contemplated that the status of all citizens of Palestine, should be Palestinian, and that the special position assigned to the Zionist organisation, does not imply any administrative functions. Ample safeguards adds the letter have been provided against the risk of any nationality or creed being subordinated to any other.