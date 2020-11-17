Air Marshal Nur Khan recently described Communist China as Pakistan’s closest friend and this relationship appears to have been further cemented by President Yahya Khan’s visit to Peking. China is to give Pakistan no less than Rs. 100 crores for its next plan, repayable over 20 years without interest. This is the kind of loan that Pakistan needs in view of its huge external debt which eats up 20 per cent of its exchange earning in debt servicing. The Chinese terms are even more generous than the Russian credit recently promised which is repayable in 12 years. Pakistan has already received a large number of tanks and planes from China and last September, the Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Navy went to Peking to ask for warships as well. The communique issued on the conclusion of Mr. Yahya Khan’s five-day visit reaffirmed China’s support for the self-determination of Kashmir and for Pakistan’s stand on the Farakka Barrage. However, the Chinese side expressed the hope that Indo-Pakistan problems would be solved peacefully. It is interesting to observe that there was no reference to China’s criticisms of American and Russian policies and that Pakistani support was invited mainly for the holding of an international conference to discuss a total ban on nuclear weapons.
From the Archives (November 17, 1970): Pakistan’s closest friend
From an editorial
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please enter a valid email address.
From the Archives (From the issue of Nov. 10, 1920 as there was no edition on Nov. 9): The liberal revival(From an editorial)
Printable version | Nov 17, 2020 1:18:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/pakistans-closest-friend/article33110978.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.