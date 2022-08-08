Pak. to release all civilian internees

New Delhi, Aug 7: The Pakistan Government announced to-day that all Indian civilians detained in that country both before and after the December War would be released soon in implementation of the Simla Agreement. But the Pakistan Radio which broadcast the announcement did not disclose the number or catergories of Indian nationals who would be allowed to return to India following this decision. According to information available in Delhi, about 600 Indian civilians are in detention in Pakistan at present, including those imprisoned earlier for routine offences like illegal entry or violation of visa rules. About 300 of them are civilian internees who were taken into custody from the Indian border villages occupied by the Pakistan forces during the recent conflict, especially the Hussainiwala enclave near Ferozepore. The Pakistan Government has formally communicated to the Government of India its decision to free these interned Indian civilians soon. The International Red Cross has been asked to arrange for their release at the Wagah border post between Amritsar and Lahore on a mutually convenient date. The Government of India has already indicated its readiness to take reciprocal action and send back the corresponding categories of Pakistani civilians detained in this country for similar reasons.