Pak. to let 10,000 Bengali women and children return

November 22, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 21: The Pakistan Government has decided to allow 10,000 Bengali women and children held up in Pakistan since the liberation of Bangladesh to return home an official spokesman said in Rawalpindi to-day. The announcement was reported by Radio Pakistan in an Urdu broadcast monitored here. The radio quoted the spokesman as saying a formal reply to the offer by India and Bangladesh to return the wives and children of Pakistani civilian internees and of prisoners of war would be sent soon. The Governments of India and Bangladesh had announced yesterday that as a gesture of goodwill they had decided to allow the family members of the civilian internees who had sought protection and of the prisoners to return home. In making the announcement, they had expressed the hope that the Pakistan Government “will act in the same humanitarian spirit and allow families of all Bangladesh nationals who are detained or held up in Pakistan to return to Bangladesh.” The announcement had said that on receiving a positive response from Pakistan arrangements would be made to give effect to the proposal on both sides expeditiously.