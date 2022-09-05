Pak. maps cause delay in delineation

New Delhi, Sept. 4: The Indian and Pakistan military commanders entrusted with the delineation of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir have not been able to complete their work before the expiry of the revised deadline to-day, as agreed upon during the recent official level talks in Delhi for the implementation of the Simla Agreement. Consequently, there is going to be a further delay in the completion of the military withdrawals across the international border, which will commence only after full agreement has been reached over the delineation of the entire length of the new Jammu and Kashmir line. A Defence Ministry press release issued to-night pointed out that though “substantial progress” was made to-day, the second day of the fourth round of talks at Wagah, the two sides could not complete their work of delineation in time partly because of physical problems created by the different scale maps being used by India and Pakistan. While the Indian maps are one-inch to a mile, Pakistan is using slightly bigger maps which are one-inch to 78 miles. The Indian and Pakistan survey team, which began this time-consuming work only yesterday, have so far cleared only four of the 23 maps dealing with various sectors of the line of control, but they are on the job working overtime to complete the delineation in a thorough fashion without leaving any scope for misunderstanding at a later stage: Once the two Senior Commanders have approved the recommendations of the Sector Commanders and come to an agreement over the prevailing differences in the light of the political directives given to them by their respective governments, the surveyors will not take much time to complete the technicalities of delineation.