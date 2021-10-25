Pak. High Commission evacuation

Pakistan is preparing for what appears to be mass evacuation of its staff in the High Commission in New Delhi. According to diplomatic sources, orders have been issued to 56 members of the staff to be ready to move to Pakistan at short notice. The High Commission has, in its mass transfer order, expressed “regret” for the inconvenience caused to the staff due to the short notice “necessitated by the extraordinary circumstances prevailing at present”. The order requires the officials to keep their luggage ready for onward transportation to the border. Arrangements would be made by the High Commission to collect them on the day of their departure. The order does not, however, stipulate the actual date of departure. The fifty-six members of the staff under orders of transfer include all the remaining Bengali staff of the mission numbering about 10. When contacted about the evacuation, a spokesman of the Indian External Affairs Ministry said he had no comment to make on the reported decision. The Government had not been intimated about any such evacuation by the Pakistan High Commission. Normally, members of the staff on transfer are given six days as joining time to make preparations for their departure.