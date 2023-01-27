ADVERTISEMENT

Over one million watch Republic Day parade
January 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 04:56 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 26: More than one million people thronged on either side of the gaily bedecked Rajpath to witness the 24th Republic Day’s parade in this silver jubilee year of India’s independence. The two hours 10 minutes spectacle of the colourful extravaganza portraying India’s military might, the cultural pageant and pages from history highlighting the struggle for freedom from colonial rule were climaxed by a brilliant fly-past by the Indian Air Force in which 78 aircraft, fighters, bombers, transport planes and helicopters participated. The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, took the salute at the saluting base placed midway on Rajpath and the special invitees to this year’s parade included the wife of the President of Peru, Madame Consuelo Gonzales Valesco, Soviet Union’s first woman cosmonaut Madame Valentina Tereshkova and Swedish Minister Mrs. Alva Myrdal.

