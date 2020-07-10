Our candid friends.

10 July 2020 00:05 IST

In an article in the Servant of India on the Tinnevelly Conference, Mr. V.S. Srinivasa Sastri has given his views on some of the subjects discussed in it. Referring to ‘Non co-operation,’ he says that “the opposition to it was not merely influential, it was earnest and eloquent. In the course of the same reasoning, he states that “the editor of The Hindu sat silent during the whole of the discussion.” The context implies that the editor of The Hindu was either indifferent to the subject, or had not made up his mind or was afraid to express it publicly. In order to correct a likely misapprehension arising out of Mr. Sastri’s statement, it is necessary to point out that the resolution on non co-operation was strongly opposed in the Subjects Committee by Mrs. Besant, Mr. V.S. Srinivasa Sastri and some others. It was on the other hand strongly supported by Mr. Yakub Hassan, Mr. C. Rajagopalachariar and the editor of The Hindu and the resolution as it was passed at the Conference was one of which the words originally framed by the Provincial Congress Committee was altered in the Subjects Committee in accordance with the view expressed by the said three speakers.

