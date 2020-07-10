Our candid friends.

(From an editorial)
In an article in the Servant of India on the Tinnevelly Conference, Mr. V.S. Srinivasa Sastri has given his views on some of the subjects discussed in it. Referring to ‘Non co-operation,’ he says that “the opposition to it was not merely influential, it was earnest and eloquent. In the course of the same reasoning, he states that “the editor of The Hindu sat silent during the whole of the discussion.” The context implies that the editor of The Hindu was either indifferent to the subject, or had not made up his mind or was afraid to express it publicly. In order to correct a likely misapprehension arising out of Mr. Sastri’s statement, it is necessary to point out that the resolution on non co-operation was strongly opposed in the Subjects Committee by Mrs. Besant, Mr. V.S. Srinivasa Sastri and some others. It was on the other hand strongly supported by Mr. Yakub Hassan, Mr. C. Rajagopalachariar and the editor of The Hindu and the resolution as it was passed at the Conference was one of which the words originally framed by the Provincial Congress Committee was altered in the Subjects Committee in accordance with the view expressed by the said three speakers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath