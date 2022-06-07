Order of Lenin presented to Tito

Moscow, June 6: The Order of Lenin was presented yesterday to the President of Yugoslavia, Mr. Tito, in a ceremony held at the Grand Kremlin Palace, Tass reports. Mr. Leonid Brezhnev, the Communist Party Secretary, Mr. Alexei Kosygin, the Prime Minister, and other officials were present at the ceremony. Presenting the Order of Lenin, the Soviet President, Mr. Podgorny said Mr. Tito was known in the Soviet Union as a champion of peace and development of international co-operation. “With your direct participation the Yugoslav foreign policy is making its contribution to the struggle against imperialist forces of aggression and oppression for freedom, independence, peace and security of peoples,” Mr. Podgorny told Mr. Tito.

Mr. Tito arrived here yesterday on a week’s official visit. Speaking at a banquet in his honour, shortly after he was awarded the Order of Lenin, Mr. Tito roundly condemned “aggression” in Vietnam and in West Asia. He called on the world’s “progressives” to work towards “application of the principles of peaceful co-existence.” The non-aligned countries were a force to be reckoned with in this connection, Mr. Tito said answering a toast by the Soviet Party leader, Mr. Leonid Brezhnev. Yugoslavia very much appreciated the Soviet Union’s efforts in view of detente, he told Mr. Brezhnev. The common ground between the two countries was considerable, the Yugoslav President added.